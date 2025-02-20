Best Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Apollo Global Management, Pool, and MGM Resorts International are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the tourism, travel, entertainment, and recreation industries. These companies typically offer products and services related to leisure activities and experiences, such as hotels, theme parks, casinos, and cruise lines. Investors often consider leisure stocks as part of a portfolio diversification strategy to capitalize on consumer spending trends in the leisure and entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.33. 918,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.68 and a 200-day moving average of $355.91. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

