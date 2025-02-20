Best Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, or use nanotechnology in their products or services. This can span various sectors such as electronics, medicine, energy, and others. Purchasing these stocks offers investors a stake in the profits and growth of the nanotechnology industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.01. 79,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. 7,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 1,866,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

