Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Alphabet, Boeing, Axon Enterprise, Analog Devices, and FTAI Aviation are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of public companies that are involved in space-related activities or industries. This can include anything from satellite communications and space tourism to deep space exploration and asteroid mining, essentially any enterprise that contributes directly or indirectly to space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,641,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,940,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.49. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $181.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,380. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $208.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

AXON traded down $70.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $522.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $260.27 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.36. 3,121,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.80. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $18.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.90. 4,976,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,438.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

Featured Stories