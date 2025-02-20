Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). Approximately 19,404,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
