Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22. 5,815,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,738,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,994,000 after acquiring an additional 658,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

