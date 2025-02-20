Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares were up 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 233,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 960% from the average daily volume of 22,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Trading Up 66.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

