Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Magnite, BCE, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of ownership in companies that operate in the digital media sector, which includes areas like online advertising, streaming services, social media platforms, and other internet-based content and entertainment. These stocks represent a way for investors to gain exposure to the growth and performance of digital media businesses within the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,908,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $144.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.88. 780,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,956. Adobe has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.89.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.39. 537,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 2,457,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

MGNI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 694,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,449. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 303.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,055. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. BCE has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,603. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

