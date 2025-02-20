Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 69204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Trilogy Metals Trading Up 7.9 %
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
