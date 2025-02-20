Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1287640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
