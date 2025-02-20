Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 465,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 309,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.52) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

