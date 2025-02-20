Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 11586896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.39.
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
