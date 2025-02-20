Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 66949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director David Smith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,055.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen James Balch sold 123,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$107,876.52. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

