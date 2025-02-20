BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,294 ($16.28) and last traded at GBX 1,310 ($16.48), with a volume of 115964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,316 ($16.56).
BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £590.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,345.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,407.87.
About BlackRock Smaller Companies
The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.
