Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 176,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 442,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $244,450.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,713 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,723.26. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 1,073,433 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,895,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

