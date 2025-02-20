Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 38.5% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.01). 8,976,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.