Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 80,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 397,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 394,273 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

In other news, Director Inge G. Thulin bought 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

