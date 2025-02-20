Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.8 million-$256.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million. Endava also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.
Endava Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE DAVA traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 790,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 210.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endava
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.