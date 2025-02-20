Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.8 million-$256.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million. Endava also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Endava Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 790,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 210.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.01.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

