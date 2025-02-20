Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Arista Networks, Bank of America, Coinbase Global, UnitedHealth Group, and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial services providers. These stocks represent ownership in financial institutions and are influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. Investors often include financial stocks in their portfolios for diversification and potential for long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,440,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,395. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 19,220,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,023,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.84. 3,103,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,491,313. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.39. 1,528,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.03. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $463.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497,672. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

