Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of WPM traded up GBX 126.55 ($1.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,526.55 ($69.54). 2,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The company has a market cap of £31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,882.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,814.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,040 ($38.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,660 ($71.22).
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
