Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,160. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.31. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

