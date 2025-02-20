Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,300 ($79.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.53) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.54).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($62.77), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($407,287.43). Insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
About Rio Tinto Group
