Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.04) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.91) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 440 ($5.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.50 ($6.20).

GLEN traded down GBX 1.76 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 326.04 ($4.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,832,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,698,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.55. The company has a market cap of £49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 324.10 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.38).

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

