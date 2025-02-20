Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.04) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.91) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 440 ($5.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.50 ($6.20).
View Our Latest Research Report on Glencore
Glencore Price Performance
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.