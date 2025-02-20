Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.46 and last traded at $123.33, with a volume of 7938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.86.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

