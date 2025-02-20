Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 236,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 208,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBG

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 9.8 %

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.48 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.