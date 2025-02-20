Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Tilray, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares from companies directly related to the production, distribution, and selling of cannabis, also known as marijuana. These could include companies involved in medicinal usage, recreational usage, cannabis-infused products, or related services like equipment for growing. This sector has emerged and grown as more jurisdictions around the world have legalized or decriminalized cannabis use. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,275,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,010,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 1,435,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -230.09 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE IIPR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 109,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,795. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 116,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,097. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 3,672,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,530. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 747,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $318.79 million, a PE ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 25,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,291. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.65.

