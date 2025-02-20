LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $105.30.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.