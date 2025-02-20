F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director David L. Motley Sells 15,000 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE FNB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 990,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 107,564 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 398,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

