James P. Zallie Sells 10,815 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.21. 224,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.