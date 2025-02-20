Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, hitting C$21.00. 1,559,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.64 and a one year high of C$26.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

