Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.
HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.12.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
