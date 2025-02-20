Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,581. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

