iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.63.

iA Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity

iA Financial stock traded down C$3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$130.17. 165,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.78. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$141.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

