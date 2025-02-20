Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 197,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $936.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

