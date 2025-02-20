Dividend Stocks To Consider – February 17th

Merck & Co., Inc., Exxon Mobil, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Investors often seek out dividend stocks for their potential to provide a regular stream of income, as well as their ability to provide stability to a portfolio during market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. 75,670,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,088,945. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Further Reading