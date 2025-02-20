Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

Gannett Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE GCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

