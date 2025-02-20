Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $149.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

