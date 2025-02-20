Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT):

2/18/2025 – Lyft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/12/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 9,767,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,265,969. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.16. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2,103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 263.5% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 158,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4,469.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 111,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

