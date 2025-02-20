Top Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Exxon Mobil, CF Industries, Linde, BP, NuScale Power, Energy Transfer, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares in companies that are engaged in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen energy. This encompasses a variety of sectors including renewable energy, automotive, chemical production and space exploration. Investing in hydrogen stocks is a way to financially support the hydrogen fuel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 433.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 7,119,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,157,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 7,207,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,628,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $314.72. 303,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.49 and a 200 day moving average of $304.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $226.95 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

