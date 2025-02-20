Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. Upbound Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.400 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 376,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,850. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPBD. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.