Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. Endava updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,909. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.01.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

