Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.180–0.110 EPS.

Enviri Trading Down 14.1 %

NVRI traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 1,492,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.14. Enviri has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

