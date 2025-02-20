Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Youdao Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 346,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Youdao has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

