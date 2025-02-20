Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 220 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,661 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $175.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.90 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

