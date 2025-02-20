Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $303.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90. The company has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

