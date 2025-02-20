Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average of $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

