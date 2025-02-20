Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 39% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 39% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). Approximately 34,326,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average daily volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ceres Power Trading Down 38.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

