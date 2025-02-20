Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $189.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,415. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,428,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

