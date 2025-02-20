Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.070 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,383. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

