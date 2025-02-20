CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.740-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 2,338,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

