Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

