Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.57. 605,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 308,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 26.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $526.70.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
